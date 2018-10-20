Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Emergency recall Saturday
Vaakanainen was recalled from AHL Providence on an emergency basis Saturday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.
The emergency at hand is that neither Kevan Miller (lower body) nor Charlie McAvoy (undisclosed) was available for morning skate ahead of Saturday night's contest against the Canucks. Vaakanainen doesn't have any NHL experience, but he could help in a pinch as Boston's first-round (18th overall) draft pick in 2017.
