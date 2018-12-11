Vaakanainen -- who is on injured reserve due to a concussion -- is dealing with the flu as well, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Vaakanainen could be nearing a return from his 21-game absence, but falling ill won't help his chances of playing soon. Even once given the green light to play, the defenseman could struggle to pry a spot in the lineup away from Steve Kampfer or John Moore.

