Vaakanainen was promoted to the active roster Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Vaakanainen didn't suit up for Wednesday's game versus the Capitals, instead yielding to the newly acquired Jarred Tinordi. The 22-year-old Vaakanainen will likely remain in the mix for playing time, as he has two assists, 10 blocked shots and eight shots on net in four outings.
