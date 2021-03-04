Vaakanainen was promoted to the active roster Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Vaakanainen didn't suit up for Wednesday's game versus the Capitals, instead yielding to the newly acquired Jarred Tinordi. The 22-year-old Vaakanainen will likely remain in the mix for playing time, as he has two assists, 10 blocked shots and eight shots on net in four outings.

More News