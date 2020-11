Vaakanainen will start the 2020-21 season on loan with Finnish club SaiPa, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Vaakanainen saw action in five games for the Bruins last season in which he registered two shots, eight hits and three blocks while averaging 16:51 of ice time. Looking ahead to the upcoming campaign, the blueliner should earn additional opportunities to crack the lineup, though he won't offer more than mid-range fantasy value at best.