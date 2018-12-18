The Bruins are hoping Vaakanainen (concussion) will be able to practice Wednesday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Vaakanainen was dealing with the flu a week ago, but the main reason for his extended absence has been because of lingering concussion symptoms. If Wednesday's practice goes well for him, there's an outside chance he could play Thursday against the Canadiens, although the Bruins likely want to see a handful of practices out of him before taking the next step.