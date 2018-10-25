Vaakanainen (concussion) is feeling better but has yet to get back on the ice and will remain out of Friday's game against the Flyers, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Vaakanainen exited only his second career NHL game after taking an elbow to the face from the Senators Mark Borowiecki during Tuesday's game. Head coach Bruce Cassidy told the media that Vaakaneinen was feeling better, indicating he could be back for Saturday's game. In his spot, the Bruins have recalled Jeremy Lauzon who will make his NHL debut during Friday's game.