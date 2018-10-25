Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Not ready for return yet
Vaakanainen (concussion) is feeling better but has yet to get back on the ice and will remain out of Friday's game against the Flyers, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
Vaakanainen exited only his second career NHL game after taking an elbow to the face from the Senators Mark Borowiecki during Tuesday's game. Head coach Bruce Cassidy told the media that Vaakaneinen was feeling better, indicating he could be back for Saturday's game. In his spot, the Bruins have recalled Jeremy Lauzon who will make his NHL debut during Friday's game.
More News
-
Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Exits with concussion•
-
Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Emergency recall Saturday•
-
Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Assigned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Could make the big club•
-
Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Bright spot in camp•
-
Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Signs entry-level deal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.