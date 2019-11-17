Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Promptly sent down
The Bruins reassigned Vaakanainen to AHL Providence on Sunday.
The 20-year-old got his second taste of NHL action, suiting up in three games and going pointless while playing an average of 17:26 minutes. With Vaakanainen's demotion Sunday, it's likely that Torey Krug (upper body) is nearing a return to the ice after his IR stint.
