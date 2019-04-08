Vaakanainen (upper body) failed to record a shot on net versus AHL Utica on Sunday.

Vaakanainen's recovery from his upper-body issue could open the door for him to be called up during the Bruins' postseason run. In the blueliner's two NHL appearances, he registered two shots and a minus-1 rating while averaging 9:06 of ice time. If he does get promoted, the Finn likely won't crack the lineup unless there are a couple of injuries.