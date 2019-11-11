Play

Vaakanainen was promoted from AHL Providence under emergency conditions Monday.

The move to call up Vaakanainen could be an indication that Torey Krug (upper body) won't be available against the Panthers on Tuesday. Even though Vaakanainen is joining the big club, he is unlikely to slot into the lineup over Steve Kampfer and figures to spend the bulk of the season in the minors.

More News
Our Latest Stories