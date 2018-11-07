Vaakanainen (concussion) resumed skated Wednesday, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Wednesday marked the first time Vaakanainen has hit the ice since suffering a concussion Oct. 23 against the Senators, so although it's clearly a step in the right direction, this development doesn't necessarily indicate the rookie blueliner is close to returning to the lineup. Receiving clearance for contact is the next big hurdle Vaakanainen will need to clear in his recovery, so another update on his status should surface once that occurs.