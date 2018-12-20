Vaakanainen (concussion) participated in practice Wednesday, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

Vaakanainen was wearing a non-contact jersey Wednesday and isn't ready to return to the lineup yet. Once he's cleared to play, it's possible that the Bruins could allow the young blueliner to play for Team Finland at the upcoming world junior championships. Prior to suffering his concussion, the 2018 first-rounder did not record a point in two games with Boston.