Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Sent to minors
Vaakanainen has been assigned to AHL Providence.
The 2017 first-rounder has established himself as the Bruins' top blue line prospect, but Vaakanainen will now head to Providence to gain some additional seasoning at the AHL level. The 20-year-old's calling cards are his smooth skating and good stick, but it remains to be seen what sort of offensive ceiling he has at the NHL level.
