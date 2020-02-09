The Bruins reassigned Vaakanainen to AHL Providence on Sunday.

Vaakanainen was called up Sunday morning because Jeremy Lauzon sat out against the Red Wings after being handed a two-game suspension. The 21-year-old didn't draw in, so he'll be sent back to Providence for now. Lauzon will also sit out Wednesday versus the Canadiens, so Vaakanainen may be recalled ahead of that contest.