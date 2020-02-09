Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Sent to Providence
The Bruins reassigned Vaakanainen to AHL Providence on Sunday.
Vaakanainen was called up Sunday morning because Jeremy Lauzon sat out against the Red Wings after being handed a two-game suspension. The 21-year-old didn't draw in, so he'll be sent back to Providence for now. Lauzon will also sit out Wednesday versus the Canadiens, so Vaakanainen may be recalled ahead of that contest.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.