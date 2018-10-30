Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Shifts to IR
Vaakanainen (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Vaakanainen will be eligible to return for Saturday's game versus the Predators. The 20-year-old blueliner is fighting for a roster spot but has played just two games thus far, recording zero points and a minus-1 rating.
More News
-
Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Expected to sit Saturday•
-
Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Not ready for return yet•
-
Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Exits with concussion•
-
Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Emergency recall Saturday•
-
Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Assigned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Could make the big club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.