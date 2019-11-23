Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Shipped back to minors
The Bruins assigned Vaakanainen to AHL Providence on Saturday, freelance hockey writer Mark Divver reports.
The B's are getting healthy on the blue line, so Vaakanainen's services are no longer needed. The 20-year-old blueliner slotted into five games during this NHL stint, but he's still seeking his first point at the top level.
