The Bruins have signed Vaakanainen to a three-year entry-level contract, the team's official site reports.

Vaakanainen's deal carries an annual cap hit of $925,000, plus bonuses. The 18th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft logged four goals and 11 points in 43 games last season while playing for SaiPa in the Finnish Liiga. The 19-year-old is a smooth skater with a good stick, but it remains to be seen what sort of offensive ceiling he has. He'll have a shot to make the big club in his campaign in North America, but given the team's blue line depth, Vaakanainen will probably open the 2018-19 season in the AHL.