Vaakanainen is slated to work on the Bruins' top defensive pairing along with Charlie McAvoy in Thursday night's game against the Islanders, Eric Russo of the team's official site reports.

With Boston's blue line depth currently taxed by injuries, Vaakanainen, who logged an assist in his season debut Sunday against the Flyers, will remain in the team's lineup Thursday. Once Matt Grzelcyk (lower body) and Kevan Miller (knee) return to action, the Bruins will have some decisions to make, but Vaakanainen could force the team's hand if he meshes well with McAvoy, whose usual defensive partner Jeremy Lauzon will miss about four weeks with a hand injury.