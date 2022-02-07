Vaakanainen has yet to begin skating after sustaining a facial injury before the All-Star break, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports,

Considering Vaakanainen hasn't gotten onto the ice, he should be expected to miss at least Tuesday's clash with the Penguins, though it certainly could be longer. Connor Clifton should step into the lineup with Vaakanainen on the shelf Given his lack of offensive upside, he's pointless in his last eight contests, Vaakanainen's absence will likely go unnoticed by the majority of fantasy players.