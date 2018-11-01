Vaakanainen (concussion) has not been able to resume skating and remains limited to gym work.

Vaakanainen has been out of action since Oct. 23 when he suffered his concussion. The blueliner doesn't appear much closer to retaking his spot on the Bruins' blue line. An upper-body injury to Charlies McAvoy has stretch Boston's defense and forced Jeremy Lauzon and Steve Kampfer into the lineup.