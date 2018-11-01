Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Still not skating
Vaakanainen (concussion) has not been able to resume skating and remains limited to gym work.
Vaakanainen has been out of action since Oct. 23 when he suffered his concussion. The blueliner doesn't appear much closer to retaking his spot on the Bruins' blue line. An upper-body injury to Charlies McAvoy has stretch Boston's defense and forced Jeremy Lauzon and Steve Kampfer into the lineup.
More News
-
Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Shifts to IR•
-
Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Expected to sit Saturday•
-
Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Not ready for return yet•
-
Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Exits with concussion•
-
Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Emergency recall Saturday•
-
Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Assigned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.