Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Still on IR
Vaakanainen (concussion) remains on injured reserve ahead of Thursday's home game against the Islanders, according to the NHL's official media site.
The Bruins would have announced Vaakanainen's activation by now if he was fit to play in the upcoming contest. He'll miss his 16th consecutive game for a Bruins team that ranks fourth in Atlantic Division with 30 team points.
