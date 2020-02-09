Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Summoned to show
The Bruins recalled Vaakanainen from AHL Providence on Sunday, freelance hockey writer Mark Divver reports.
The 21-year-old will get another taste at the NHL level, as he's gone pointless through five contests this season. Brandon Carlo (personal) is back with the team Sunday, but it remains to be seen if he'll slot back into the lineup after a one-game absence, so Vaakanainen could draw into the lineup for Sunday's matchup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.