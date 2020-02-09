The Bruins recalled Vaakanainen from AHL Providence on Sunday, freelance hockey writer Mark Divver reports.

The 21-year-old will get another taste at the NHL level, as he's gone pointless through five contests this season. Brandon Carlo (personal) is back with the team Sunday, but it remains to be seen if he'll slot back into the lineup after a one-game absence, so Vaakanainen could draw into the lineup for Sunday's matchup.