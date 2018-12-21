Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Will join Finland at World Juniors
Vaakanainen (concussion) will suit up for Finland at the 2019 World Junior Championships. Additionally, the defenseman has been removed from injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
By loaning Vaakanainen to Team Finland, the Bruins avoid having to make a decision on whether to keep him on the 23-man roster or send him back to AHL Providence now that he is healthy. At the latest, the 19-year-old will rejoin Boston in early January as he represents his country. What should happen when he returns will no doubt be a point of contention among the Bruins faithful.
