Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Will meet team in Detroit
Vaakanainen (concussion) will meet the team in Detroit but won't be in the lineup Wednesday. Meanwhile, Boston is calling his status for the weekend "questionable".
The 19-year-old Finn has dressed in only two games this season, failing to register a point in either. Meanwhile, Vaakanainen will hope to get back into the lineup once he's recovered from a concussion suffered back on Oct. 23.
