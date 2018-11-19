Vaakanainen (concussion) will meet the team in Detroit but won't be in the lineup Wednesday. Meanwhile, Boston is calling his status for the weekend "questionable".

The 19-year-old Finn has dressed in only two games this season, failing to register a point in either. Meanwhile, Vaakanainen will hope to get back into the lineup once he's recovered from a concussion suffered back on Oct. 23.

More News
Our Latest Stories