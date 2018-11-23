Vaakanainen (concussion) will not play Saturday evening against the Canadiens, per Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Reading between the lines, Vaakaninen will miss the back-to-back set of games, starting with Friday's home clash with the Penguins. The rookie remains on injured reserve along with three other Bruins defensemen.

