Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Will miss at least two more games
Vaakanainen (concussion) will not play Saturday evening against the Canadiens, per Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.
Reading between the lines, Vaakaninen will miss the back-to-back set of games, starting with Friday's home clash with the Penguins. The rookie remains on injured reserve along with three other Bruins defensemen.
More News
-
Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Will meet team in Detroit•
-
Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Won't be on first leg of road trip•
-
Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Resumes skating•
-
Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Still not skating•
-
Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Shifts to IR•
-
Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Expected to sit Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...