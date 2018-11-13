Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Won't be on first leg of road trip
Vaakanainen (concussion) will not travel with the Bruins for a four-game road trip, though he could accompany the team before the trip concludes in Detroit on Nov. 21.
Vaakanainen has reportedly been skating as part of the rehab process, but the B's evidently feel it's best to keep him in Boston versus having him embark on a road trip out west. The Finn has drawn into two games at the top level so far, averaging 9:06 of ice time in the process.
