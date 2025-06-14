Bruins' Victor Soderstrom: Inks one-year contract
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderstrom signed a one-year, two-way contract with Boston on Saturday.
Soderstrom was traded from Chicago to the Bruins on Friday. The 24-year-old blueliner was selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by Arizona and played in 53 regular-season games with the Coyotes, scoring once and adding 10 assists. He signed a two-year contract with Brynas IF of the SHL in September, but he likely has an out to return to the NHL this season and could land a spot with Boston going into the 2025-26 campaign. Soderstrom had nine goals and 28 assists in 49 SHL regular-season games in 2024-25.
