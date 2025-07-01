Arvidsson was traded to Boston from Edmonton on Tuesday in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round draft pick, Ryan Rishaug of TSN reports.

Arvidsson's move comes as effectively a cap dump by the Oilers, but it should provide him with an opportunity to secure a top-six role with the Bruins. Despite averaging 1:06 of power-play ice time last year, Arvidsson managed just three points with the man advantage. If he can secure a bigger role in Boston, the 32-year-old Swede should be capable of pushing for both the 20-goal and 40-point marks in 2025-26.