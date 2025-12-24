Arvidsson notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Arvidsson had missed five games due to a lower-body injury, but he saw 14:34 of ice time in a second-line role in his return. Prior to his latest injury, he was rolling, and he's now earned a goal and four helpers over his last six outings. He's at 15 points, 67 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 26 contests, so he could have appeal as a scoring-only option in fantasy if he can avoid additional injuries.