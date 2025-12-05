Arvidsson scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

This was Arvidsson's second game back from missing seven contests due to a lower-body injury. He's returned to a second-line role and a spot on the second power-play unit. Arvidsson is up to seven goals, 12 points, 58 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 22 appearances. The winger carries a significant amount of injury risk based on his career, but he should be able to surpass the 27-point output he had in 2024-25 with the Oilers as long as he stays relatively healthy.