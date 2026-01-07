Arvidsson scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Kraken.

Arvidsson tried to rally the Bruins late in the third period, but the comeback effort came up short. The 32-year-old winger has four points over his last three outings and is up to eight goals, 11 helpers, 77 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 31 contests overall. Arvidsson should continue to get good looks on offense from the second line and second power-play unit.