Arvidsson scored a goal in a 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders on Tuesday.

He has two goals in his last two games, and four in his last six. After putting up just one assist in his first seven contest, Arvidsson has six points (four goals, two assists) and 23 shots in his last eight games. He's had a couple of rough seasons of late, but he did deliver 59 points, including 26 goals, in 77 games in 2022-23. The Bruins would be more than happy with that kind of output from Arvidsson this year.