Bruins' Viktor Arvidsson: Game finally warming up
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arvidsson scored a goal Saturday in a 2-1 win over Carolina.
Arvidsson earned his first game-winner of the season after Casey Mittelstadt lofted the puck out of the defensive zone, and he chased it down to create a partial breakaway. Arvidsson wired a wrist shot stick side from the right circle that beat Frederik Andersen. Arvidsson has been warming up after a sluggish start to the 2025-26 campaign. After putting up just one assist (14 shots) in his first seven games, the speedy veteran has five points, including three goals, and 17 shots in his last seven outings.
