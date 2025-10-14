Bruins' Viktor Arvidsson: Gathers helper in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arvidsson notched an assist, four shots on goal and four PIM in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Lightning.
Arvidsson took four games to find the scoresheet for the first time with the Bruins. He's been active, adding nine shots on net, a plus-2 rating and three hits while filling a middle-six role with time on the second power-play unit. Arvidsson's 27-point effort over 67 regular-season games with the Oilers last year was a little low, but don't expect him to return to regularly threatening for a 60-point pace when healthy.
