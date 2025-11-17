Arvidsson (lower body) was put on injured reserve Monday, Belle Fraser of the Bruins' official site reports.

Arvidsson will miss at least the next three games, starting with Monday's matchup against Carolina, after landing on the IR list. However, it's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup after being injured in Saturday's 3-2 win over Montreal. He has supplied six goals, 10 points, 52 shots on net and 11 blocked shots through 20 appearances this season.