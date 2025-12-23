Arvidsson (lower body) will play against Montreal on Tuesday, Belle Fraser of the Bruins' official site reports.

Following a five-game absence, Arvidsson will skate on the second line and should see time on the power play in Tuesday's contest. He has provided seven goals, 14 points and 65 shots on net across 25 appearances this season. Michael Eyssimont will be a healthy scratch versus the Canadiens due to Arvidsson's return.