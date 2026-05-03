Arvidsson suffered a fractured rib and a punctured lung during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports Sunday.

Arvidsson sat out the final two games of Boston's first-round series loss to Buffalo. However, he would've been a possibility for Game 7 had the Bruins avoided elimination at the hands of the Sabres on Friday. Buffalo emerged victorious in Game 6, so Arvidsson will have the summer to recover, and he should be ready for training camp in the fall.