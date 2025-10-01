Bruins' Viktor Arvidsson: Has illness, expected back Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arvidsson didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, but he's expected back Thursday, per Scott McLaughlin of WEEI.
Arvidsson is with the Bruins after being acquired from Edmonton over the summer. He didn't live up to expectations with the Oilers, finishing the 2024-25 regular season with 15 goals and 27 points in 67 outings, but he's getting a fresh opportunity with Boston. It wouldn't be surprising if he starts the season as a member of the second line.
