Bruins' Viktor Arvidsson: Leaves with lower-body injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arvidsson (lower body) won't finish Thursday's game versus the Jets.
Arvidsson battled a lower-body injury that cost him seven games before returning Dec. 2. It's unclear if this issue is related to the previous injury. The Bruins would likely turn to Michael Eyssimont for bottom-six minutes if Arvidsson is unavailable Sunday versus the Wild.
