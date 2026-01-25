Arvidsson scored a power-play goal, fired four shots on net, recorded two blocked shots and dished out two hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

Arvidsson put Boston on the board less than two minutes into the second period to level the score at one apiece. The 32-year-old winger has been hot as of late with five goals and 11 points over his last 12 games. Overall, he is up to 12 goals, 26 points, 112 shots on goal and 23 blocked shots through 40 games this season. His first year with the Bruins has been a large success as he's already one point shy of the 27 he had with Edmonton through 67 regular-season games a year ago. He's on track to finish the campaign closer to the 45-point range and is likely to see steady minutes as a part of Boston's top six. Arvidsson is widely available in fantasy and profiles as one of the top streaming options across most league formats due to his current scoring pace.