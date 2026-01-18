Arvidsson scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Arvidsson has four goals and four assists during his seven-game point streak. His latest tally put the Bruins ahead 3-2 late in the second period, and it stood as the game-winner. For the season, the winger is up to 11 goals (including five game-winners), 25 points, 101 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 37 outings. Arvidsson continues to thrive in a second-line role.