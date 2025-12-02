default-cbs-image
Arvidsson (lower body) will be activated from injured ahead of his return to the lineup against the Red Wings on Tuesday.

After missing the last seven games, Arvidsson will skate on the second line against Detroit on Tuesday. He has collected six goals, 10 points and 52 shots on net in 20 appearances this season. With Arvidsson ready to return, Jeffrey Viel will be a healthy scratch.

