Bruins' Viktor Arvidsson: Poised to return Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arvidsson (lower body) will probably return to the lineup against Detroit on Tuesday, Andrew Fantucchio of Boston Hockey Now reports.
Arvidsson was a full participant in Monday's practice and should come off the injured reserve list if he doesn't experience any setbacks. He has produced six goals, 10 points and 52 shots on net in 20 appearances this season.
