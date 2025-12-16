Arvidsson (lower body) won't play against Utah on Tuesday, according to Joe Haggerty of Boston Sports Journal.

Arvidsson will miss his second straight game, and it's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. He has chipped in seven goals, 14 points and 65 shots on net over 25 appearances this season. Michael Eyssimont has been occupying a middle-six role due to Arvidsson's absence.