Bruins' Viktor Arvidsson: Ruled out for rest of Game 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arvidsson (upper body) left Sunday's Game 4 against the Sabres and was officially ruled out for the rest of the contest, the Bruins announced.
Arvidsson missed part of the first period after taking a hard hit in the corner, didn't come out with the rest of the team for the second, and now has officially been ruled out for the rest of the game. The 33-year-old scored twice in the team's Game 2 victory but has a minus-3 rating in the series so far. Game 5 is Tuesday, so it remains to be seen whether or not he can return then.
More News
-
Bruins' Viktor Arvidsson: Lights lamp twice in Game 2 win•
-
Bruins' Viktor Arvidsson: Nails down another 25-goal season•
-
Bruins' Viktor Arvidsson: Set to play Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Viktor Arvidsson: Resting Sunday•
-
Bruins' Viktor Arvidsson: Stays hot with two helpers•
-
Bruins' Viktor Arvidsson: Fifth career hat trick•