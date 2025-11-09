Arvidsson scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Arvidsson now has three goals over four games in November. He was gift-wrapped this one off a turnover right in front of Toronto's net. For the season, the 32-year-old winger is up to five goals, three helpers, 44 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 17 appearances. If he can keep chipping in a point roughly every other game, he'll continue to be a fine option in a middle-six role, though his fantasy utility isn't particularly strong.