Arvidsson scored the game-winner in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Penguins.

Arvidsson opened the scoring for Boston with a backhander at the 11:00 mark of the first period, and that would be all the offense the team would generate throughout the game. For Arvidsson, this was his ninth goal of the campaign and it extended his current point streak to four contests. Since returning from a four-game absence between Dec. 14 and Dec. 21 due to a lower-body injury, Arvidsson has been putting up decent numbers with eight points (two goals, six assists), 19 shots and a five-plus rating in nine outings.