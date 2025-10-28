default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Arvidsson scored a goal and took three shots in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Senators.

Arvidsson has two goals this season and both have come in Boston's last two games. The winger is riding a four-game point streak, a stretch where he's tallied four points (two goals, two helpers), 10 shots on goal, four hits and three blocked shots.

More News