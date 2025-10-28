Bruins' Viktor Arvidsson: Scores in back-to-back games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arvidsson scored a goal and took three shots in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Senators.
Arvidsson has two goals this season and both have come in Boston's last two games. The winger is riding a four-game point streak, a stretch where he's tallied four points (two goals, two helpers), 10 shots on goal, four hits and three blocked shots.
More News
-
Bruins' Viktor Arvidsson: Scores in win Saturday•
-
Bruins' Viktor Arvidsson: Gathers helper in loss•
-
Bruins' Viktor Arvidsson: Has illness, expected back Thursday•
-
Bruins' Viktor Arvidsson: Acquired from Oilers•
-
Oilers' Viktor Arvidsson: Slings helper in loss•
-
Oilers' Viktor Arvidsson: Tallies in Game 1 win•