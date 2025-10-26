Arvidsson scored a goal on three shots, added three hits and blocked three shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Arvidsson got his first goal of the season to tie the game at 1-1 in the first period. The 32-year-old winger has a point in three straight contests, his first real sign of life on offense in 2025-26. He's at four points, 21 shots on net, eight hits, five blocks, six PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 10 outings while filling a second-line spot early in the season.