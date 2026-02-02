Arvidsson scored a power-play goal on five shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Lightning in the Stadium Series.

Arvidsson's hot stretch of scoring continued into February. He has seven goals and four assists over his last 14 outings while playing on the second line and second power-play unit. The veteran winger is up to 14 goals, 28 points (seven on the power play), 123 shots and a plus-9 rating across 44 appearances. With the tally, he's surpassed his point total from 67 regular-season contests with the Oilers last season and is one goal shy of matching last year's output.