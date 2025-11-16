Arvidsson (lower body) sustained an injury late in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens, and he will miss some time, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.

Arvidsson's official timeline likely won't be known until later. The winger scored a power-play goal before his exit, which was the 200th goal of his career as well as his 399th point. With Arvidsson out, the Bruins may need to make a roster more or two to replenish their forward depth if John Beecher (upper body) and Casey Mittelstadt (lower body) also remain out.